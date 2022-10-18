Omicron's new sub-variants BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 detected in India, know where did it originate from

File Photo

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is expected to issue a bulletin in regards to Omicron's new sub-variants BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 reported in India.

Sources have said, "It's just a signal to be cautious and watch the whole scenario, BF.7 was reported in Gujarat a few days ago." For the unversed, the BF.7 is reported in Gujarat which the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre confirmed.

BF.7 is known as the 'Omicron spawn' that was first detected in China and has now reached the United States, UK, Australia, and Belgium. The sub-variant first originated from a region of Mongolia in China and is now making its way to other parts and posing fresh threats.

According to the sources, there is nothing to panic and surveillance of the situation is underway. Reportedly, Omicron variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precautionary and Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently said that Omicron VOC lineages may require prioritised attention and monitoring.

In light of the widespread transmission of the Omicron VOC across the globe and the subsequent expected increased viral diversity, WHO has added a new category to its variant tracking system, termed "Omicron subvariants under monitoring" to signal to public health authorities globally, which VOC lineages may require prioritized attention and monitoring.

The new Omicron sub-variant of Covid-19 that has been named XBB is being described as the combination of two sub-variants BA.2.75 and BJ.1, which have been responsible for the sharp surge of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since August. Though not much data is available on its fatality rate, it is believed to be highly transmissible and fast spreading.