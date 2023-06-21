Odisha train tragedy probe: Did CBI seal house of 'missing' junior engineer? PIB fact checks (file photo)

Days after tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was asked to probe the matter. Later, several media reports claimed that a Bahanaga staff was missing after interrogation by the central agency in connection with Odisha train tragedy.

However, the news turned out to be false. The government nodal agency, PIB, has refuted the claim, saying none of the staff involved in the ongoing investigation are missing or absconding. Meanwhile, South Eastern Railway on Tuesday also refuted the claims and said that it is not factually correct.

"The media reports that are saying that a Bahanaga staff involved in the investigation of the Balasore train accident is missing is factually incorrect," Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO, South Eastern Railway, Balasore, said while speaking to reporters.

.@bsindia has claimed that Signal Inspector was missing after the interrogation by Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with IBFactCheck



This claim is Fake



None of the staff involved in the ongoing investigation are missing or absconding pic.twitter.com/8WmdWWvV1r — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 20, 2023

"All the staffs are present and are cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation," he added. The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people. CBI has registered a case in the tragic three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

In the statement, CBI said, "On the request of the Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on June 2, 2023."

"CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated June 3 regarding the said accident," the statement further said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said people should wait for the CBI's primary investigation to be complete to know the reason for the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore that left 292 people dead.

