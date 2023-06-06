Odisha train accident: Why is CBI investigating Coromandel Express train crash?

The Odisha train accident has claimed over 270 lives so far, leaving over 1000 people injured in the mishap. In an effort to determine the real cause of the train crash, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the Coromandel Express train crash.

The CBI investigation into the Odisha train crash has been launched to determine the root cause of the accident, which happened when the Coromandel Express train crashed into a goods train, and a third passenger train collided with the derailed compartments.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the root cause of the crash as well as the people responsible for it has been identified. However, the CBI inquiry is set to answer all unanswered questions regarding the train crash, the worst in India in over 20 years.

"The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information, the Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday.

Reason for CBI probe in Odisha train accident

The CBI has announced that the investigation into the Odisha train crash is expected to answer questions about if there was any criminal tampering with the electronic locking machine or the point signaling machine, as well as if the train changed tracks due to a signaling error.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached Odisha to speak to the concerned officers in connection with the Balasore triple train tragedy. As of now, the CBI has not made any official statement in this connection.

It is being reported that the train accident happened because of human error and lack of signaling, but the real cause will only be determined once the CBI probe has investigated the probability of any criminal intent behind the accident.

The Railway Ministry had earlier said that they have identified the “root cause” of the Odisha train accident, attributing it to the fault of the electric interlocking system of the tracks as well as the fault in the point signaling machine.

(With inputs from agencies)

