Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Odisha train accident: Why is CBI investigating Coromandel Express train crash?

The CBI has now launched an investigation into the Coromandel Express train crash in Odisha, which has become one of the deadliest train accidents in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

Odisha train accident: Why is CBI investigating Coromandel Express train crash?
Odisha train accident: Why is CBI investigating Coromandel Express train crash?

The Odisha train accident has claimed over 270 lives so far, leaving over 1000 people injured in the mishap. In an effort to determine the real cause of the train crash, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the Coromandel Express train crash.

The CBI investigation into the Odisha train crash has been launched to determine the root cause of the accident, which happened when the Coromandel Express train crashed into a goods train, and a third passenger train collided with the derailed compartments.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the root cause of the crash as well as the people responsible for it has been identified. However, the CBI inquiry is set to answer all unanswered questions regarding the train crash, the worst in India in over 20 years.

"The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information, the Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday.

Reason for CBI probe in Odisha train accident

The CBI has announced that the investigation into the Odisha train crash is expected to answer questions about if there was any criminal tampering with the electronic locking machine or the point signaling machine, as well as if the train changed tracks due to a signaling error.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached Odisha to speak to the concerned officers in connection with the Balasore triple train tragedy. As of now, the CBI has not made any official statement in this connection.

It is being reported that the train accident happened because of human error and lack of signaling, but the real cause will only be determined once the CBI probe has investigated the probability of any criminal intent behind the accident.

The Railway Ministry had earlier said that they have identified the “root cause” of the Odisha train accident, attributing it to the fault of the electric interlocking system of the tracks as well as the fault in the point signaling machine.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Odisha train accident: On leave NDRF jawan, who was travelling in Coromandel Express, sent first accident alert

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.