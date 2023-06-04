Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Odisha train accident update: ‘Root cause’ of tragic train crash identified, death toll nears 290

The “root cause” of the Odisha train accident has reportedly been identified, and the probe behind the tragic mishap has concluded, revealed the Railway Minister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Odisha train accident update: ‘Root cause’ of tragic train crash identified, death toll nears 290
Odisha train accident leaves 288 dead, 1100 injured

The Odisha train accident has till now claimed 288 lives, with dozens of people still feared trapped inside the overturned train carriages and the unimaginable wreckage from the mishap. However, it has been revealed that the “root cause” of the accident has now been identified.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has completed its inquiry into the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district and the root cause has been identified, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, as per IANS reports.

Vaishnaw, who was there at the accident spot and supervising the restoration work, said, "The Commissioner of Railway Safety has completed his inquiry and will submit the report soon. The clear root cause of the tragic train accident has already been identified."

However, he did not reveal the cause behind the accident, which killed at least 288 people and left over 1,100 people injured. It is expected that once the report is presented in front of the authorities for further proceedings in the case.

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inspected the accident site on Saturday, restoration work is going on in full swing and the restoration will be completed by Wednesday morning, the Minister said.

In a statement, South Eastern Railway (SER) said all 21 coaches which capsized and derailed have been grounded. Now the site is being cleared from bogie/wheelsets and other components. "Three goods wagons and locomotive grounding work is going on. Track linking and OHE work is going on parallel," it said.

The Odisha train accident took place when the Coromandel Express passenger train crashed into goods train in the Balasore district, derailing multiple compartments. The accident worsened when a third train rammed into the derailed carriages, leading to excessive damage.

The opposition has argued that the Kavach train safety system could have prevented the accident, but experts believe that the cause of this mishap is human error.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Coromandel Express accident: Railways releases temporary helpline numbers

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.