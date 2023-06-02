Search icon
Coromandel Express accident: Railways releases temporary helpline numbers

Several dead and injured as the Coromandel Express derails in Odisha close to the Bahanaga railway station.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Tragedy struck today as the Coromandel Express Train faced a devastating accident in the vicinity of Bahanaga railway station, situated in the picturesque Balasore district of Odisha. The incident has left a trail of chaos and despair in its wake.

During this distressing time, those seeking information or assistance related to the derailment of the Coromandel Express can reach out to the RailMadad temporary helpline. The dedicated team behind this helpline can be contacted at 044-2535 4771. They are committed to providing support and addressing any queries that may arise in the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

The state of Odisha has established a helpline at 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 8972073925 in Kharagpur, 033-26382217 in Howrah, 8249591559 in Balasore, and 044-25330952 in Chennai.

