Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer

The CBI had earlier questioned the JE during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer
Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer

In a major move in its investigation into the Odisha triple train tragedy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed the rented house of Soro Section signal junior engineer (JE).

According to reports, a CBI team reached the rented house of JE Amir Khan near Annapurna Rice Mill in Soro on Monday, and found that the house was locked. Later, they sealed the house of Khan.

A source said that two CBI personnel are also keeping a watch on the house. The CBI had earlier questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location.

However, the signal JE and his family are reportedly missing from the rented place after the tragic accident at Bahanaga that resulted in the deaths of 292 passengers so far.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials have also visited the house of Bahanaga station master for investigation.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai shocker: Man kills girlfriend in moving autorickshaw, tries to end his life
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.