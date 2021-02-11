Not an inch of land will be given to China, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as Chinese troops retreat from LAC

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that "not an inch of land will be given to China." Singh made the statement just a day after it was reported that both India as well as Chinese troops have started I disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Defence Minister lauded the valor of Indian forces and asserted that New Delhi remains committed to maintain peace and stability at the LAC and Modi government wants to resolve the India-China border dispute amicably.

Singh praised the Indian armed forces for dealing with the situation along LAC effectively and not allowing Chinese troops to gain the advantage. "We are committed to maintaining a peaceful situation at the Line of Control. India has always emphasised on maintaining bilateral ties,'' Singh said.

"Our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country,'' the Defence Minister said in Rajya Sabha. The Defence Minister further informed the lawmakers that "many fraction areas are built near the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force and arms and ammunition near the LAC and in the nearby areas on their side of the border. Our forces have also adequate and effectively done counter-deployment," he added.

The Defence Minister noted that "our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner."

Meanwhile, Russian news agency TASS on Wednesday (Febaruary 10) claimed at least 45 Chinese soldiers got killed during the violent faceoff with Indian troops at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, 2020.

TASS, in its report on India-China border troops disengagement, said that around 20 Indian soldiers also died in the violent skirmish.

“Following these incidents, New Delhi and Beijing increased the concentration of forces in the region to about 50,000 people each,’’ it added.