Noida news: In a first, NCR gets two stray dog shelters in these sectors; two more to follow

The Noida Authority opened the city's first two dog shelters on Friday, with the intention of providing safe haven for the city's stray dogs, including those that may be aggressive, sick, or injured.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari officially opened the facilities in Sector 50 and 135, with the local residents' welfare organisations taking responsibility for their ongoing maintenance and upkeep.

"A total of four dog shelters are to be constructed by the Noida Authority in sectors 34, 50, 93B and 135. At present, the construction of dog shelter of Sector 50 and 135 has been completed and they have been inaugurated. The construction of the remaining shelters is scheduled to be completed by March 31," according to a Noida Authority statement.

According to the statement, the canine shelters are equipped with food platforms, shelters to shield them from the elements, and water tubs to ensure the animals always have access to fresh water.

According to the release, the shelters will also perform sterilisation and immunisation of the pets.

It was reported that each shelter would be able to house 15 canines, and that both a caretaker and a para-veterinarian would be present to ensure the animals' health and well-being.

"In this way, for the first time, dog shelters are being operated by Noida Authority in NCR with the help of RWAs. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed between the Noida Authority and the local RWAs," the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)