Shocking rat attack caught on cam: Massive rodent bites 8-year-old at McDonald’s restaurant in Hyderabad

Watch: Massive rat attacks 8-year-old at McDonald's restaurant in Hyderabad

A nice family outing to enjoy fast food turned into a horror show for a Hyderabad family when a huge rat snuck into the shorts of an 8-year-old boy and bit him. The incident happened at a McDonald’s outlet in Kompally area of Hyderabad.

The rat attack incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the video clip went viral on social media. A big rodent, nearly the size of a little dog, is seen running across the fast food outlet’s floor and then jumps up and into the little child’s shorts.

The video shows the 8-year old boy snacking with his parents when a rat darts out of the washroom of the restaurant and goes straight for the child. As he climbs up his leg and into his shorts, the child’s father jumps to his rescue and plucks the rodent out of his clothes and tosses it away. The CCTV video was shared widely on social media.

The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he received treatment for two rat bites on his left leg, it was reported. A complaint was filed the next day by the boy’s father who is an army officer.

