Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Shocking rat attack caught on cam: Massive rodent bites 8-year-old at McDonald’s restaurant in Hyderabad

A big rat, nearly the size of a little dog, is seen darting across the fast food outlet’s floor and then climbs up and into the child’s shorts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

Shocking rat attack caught on cam: Massive rodent bites 8-year-old at McDonald’s restaurant in Hyderabad
Watch: Massive rat attacks 8-year-old at McDonald’s restaurant in Hyderabad | Photos: Twitter

A nice family outing to enjoy fast food turned into a horror show for a Hyderabad family when a huge rat snuck into the shorts of an 8-year-old boy and bit him. The incident happened at a McDonald’s outlet in Kompally area of Hyderabad. 

The rat attack incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the video clip went viral on social media. A big rodent, nearly the size of a little dog, is seen running across the fast food outlet’s floor and then jumps up and into the little child’s shorts. 

The video shows the 8-year old boy snacking with his parents when a rat darts out of the washroom of the restaurant and goes straight for the child. As he climbs up his leg and into his shorts, the child’s father jumps to his rescue and plucks the rodent out of his clothes and tosses it away. The CCTV video was shared widely on social media.

 

 

The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he received treatment for two rat bites on his left leg, it was reported. A complaint was filed the next day by the boy’s father who is an army officer. 

READ | DNA Special: Rare triple attack flu hits India, know all types, symptoms here

(Inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.