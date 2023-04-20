Noida, Greater Noida metro stations get new feeder bus routes; list of stations and routes

Noida, Greater Noida news: These buses will have metro-like announcements. (Representational)

Noida: Soon, people travelling to Noida and Greater Noida will get bus feeder services on at least 12 routes. These bus feeder services will prove to be a boon for those who want to travel to inner sectors of the two cities. It will benefit those travelling to these cities via metro. With the help of these buses, people will not have to hire auto rickshaws and Ola/Uber cabs. They can take these buses to reach their destinations.

These buses will be CNG-powered. NMRC has asked Turban Mobility to run these companies. You can even book tickets via their mobile applications.

These buses will have metro-like announcements. 24 people would be able to travel on these buses. Most of Noida and Greater Noida's sectors will be covered via these buses.

Here are all the approved routes.

Noida Sector 51 to Okhla Bird Sanctuary; Sector 51 to DLF Mall; Sector 142 to Sector 15A; Sector 51 to Ek Murti Chowk Greater Noida West; Sector 150 to Pari Chowk Greater Noida; Sector 63 to Jaypee Underpass Sector 104; From Pari; Chowk back to Pari Chowk via Nawada; Gautam Buddha University to Hindon Bridge Kulesara; From Jagat Farm to Expo Mart Jagat Form-2; Rise Chowk to Knowledge Park-5 via Rise Chowk; Char Murti Chowk to Capital Athena; Chaar Murti police station after meeting Char Murti.