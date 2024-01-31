Twitter
Noida Film City near Jewar airport to be built by Boney Kapoor’s firm, new area near Yamuna Expressway to be…

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP has secured the bid to develop the new International Film City along the Yamuna Expressway.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

Noida will soon get a new Film City near the upcoming Jewar international airport. The UP government has planned a development of a film city in Sector 21 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (Phase – 1). Now as per a report by MoneyControl, Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP has secured the bid to develop the new International Film City along the Yamuna Expressway. In association with developer Bhutani Infra, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects will reportedly develop the 230 acres area in the first phase of the 1000-acre project.

Following the development of Noida International Airport (near Jewar), the region is inclined to witness various growth opportunities and advancements in the coming years. In this regard, the development of a Film City is proposed in Sector 21 in YEIDA region. A land parcel of approx. 1,000 acres have been identified for the same. The identified site has a combination commercial and industrial use.

The report by MoneyControl further reveals that financial bids for the new Noida Film City were opened on January 30 where Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects in partnership with Bhutani Infra emerged as the highest bidder. Maddock Films along with Cape of Good Films LLP, T-Series and production firms of Bollywood filmmaker KC Bokadia also reportedly applied for the development of the Film City.

