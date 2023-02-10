Search icon
Noida Authority to construct Noida Gate at Delhi-DND border

All the Delhi-Noida borders have gates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Noida Authority to construct Noida Gate at Delhi-DND border
The Noida Authority wants to welcome those entering Noida from DND. (Representational)

The Noida Authority will construct the Noida Gate at the point where Delhi-Noida-Direct expressway meets Noida near Sector 16. Rs 3 crore will be spent on the project that is aimed to beautify Noida. The Noida Authority has prepared an estimate of the project. Tenders will be released later in the month.

All the Delhi-Noida borders have gates. The oldest gate is situated at Chilla borders. The gate also contains a statue of Lord Buddha. Now a gate will be constructed at DND that connects South Delhi will Noida.

The construction of the Noida gate will start after the company is chosen for the project.

DND connects Noida with Delhi directly. It is a 6-laned road. Most of those who visit Delhi take this road. 

The Noida Authority wants to welcome those entering Noida from DND.

