'No discussion on Shaheen Bagh': Arvind Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there was no discussion on Shaheen Bagh during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kejriwal met Shah at the latter's residence in their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trounced the BJP in the recently-concluded assembly polls in the national capital.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled at the Home Ministry in the North Block, was held at Shah's residence. The meeting went on for over 20 minutes.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kejriwal said, "It was a good meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussions on various issues. We agreed that the Central govt and Delhi govt need to work together for the development of Delhi. We will work together."

When asked if Shaheen Bagh featured in the talks, Kejriwal said, "There was no discussion on that."

Protesters at South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have been sitting in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over two months. Protesters, largely comprising women, have refused to move out of the road before their demands are met.

Shaheen Bagh featured heavily in the BJP's election campaign against the ruling AAP. BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, directly blamed Kejriwal and AAP for the inciting protests.

The AAP won 62 of the 70 seats while the BJP was able to win only eight seats. The Congress failed to open its account for the second consecutive term.