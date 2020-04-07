No decision yet on lockdown extension: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday clarified that no decision has been taken yet on extending the lockdown. Informing on the number of coronavirus cases, the ministry said that the number of infections due to the deadly virus stands at 4,421 while over 1 lakh tests have been conducted so far.

"A total of 4,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 354 new cases were reported since yesterday. A total of 117 deaths have been reported so far including 8 deaths reported since Monday," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said during the daily media briefing in the national capital.

The official further informed that a total of 326 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

Agarwal further said that the government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment, adding that some of the strategies and are giving required results in some areas like Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bhilwara, East Delhi and Mumbai.

Informing that the government has partially lifted the ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, which is used only in particular cases - critical patients and health workers, Agarwal said that the health ministry is monitoring its effects and has sufficient quality of the drug.

He also asked people to strictly follow social distancing. "A recent ICMR study states that if someone does not follow social distancing then in 30 days, a single infected person can infect 406 others. 2.5 persons will be infected if social distancing is maintained by a single individual."

Earlier today, the government hinted that it is considering extension of the lockdown. Several states have requested the central government to extend the 21-day lockdown that is scheduled to end on April 14. Following the request, sources have said that Centre is considering extending the lockdown amid fears that not doing it might lead to raid escalation across the country.

The state governments believe that an extension or lifting of restrictions in a phased manner is the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic or else it will be difficult to contain.hardly So far, India has comparatively done better in terms of controlling the spread of virus.