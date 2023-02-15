Nikki Yadav murder: Who is Sahil Gehlot, Delhi man who killed GF with data cable and married hours later? Goa link out

Nikki Yadav murder case: He was allegedly pressuring him to get married to her instead of the other woman. (File)

Who was Nikki Yadav? A Shraddha Walkar-like case has emerged in the National Capital yet again. A man named Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered the woman in Delhi. He got married to another woman the very next day. He allegedly hid the body inside the fridge of his dhaba to conceal the crimes. Here's all you need to know about the man, the victim and the crime.

The police claim that the accused was marrying another woman on February 10 but the victim wasn't aware of the development. The accused and the victim used to live together for several years and were very close to each other. On February 8 or 9, the victim got to know about the accused's plans to get married to another woman. He took the woman to a secluded place in Delhi and strangled her with the data cable.

The police say Sahil and the woman had been close to each other for a long time. The victim wanted to get married to the man but his parents were against the union. On February 9, Sahil called her to the Kashmere Gate area. During the meeting, they had verbal exchanges after which the man allegedly smothered her with a charging cable inside his car.

He then took the body in his Verna car to his eatery and hid the body inside the freezer. Nobody came to know about his crime on February 10, at his wedding.

The woman was a resident of Haryana but had been living in Delhi for studies. When they couldn't contact the woman, they lodged a complaint with the police. The police interrogated the man who reportedly admitted to the crime.

The police found the body from inside the fridge of the man. He was arrested.

Nikki Yadav was a native of Haryana's Jhajjar. Years ago, she had prepared for the medical entrance exam in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. They met on a bus. Later, they studied together in Greater Noida's Galgotia University. They started living together and then used to go to various tourist places, including Rishikesh.

At the time of the incident, the woman had been planning a trip to Goa.

Nikki was allegedly pressuring him to get married to her instead of the other woman.

Nikki had also got the tickets booked for Goa.

The police found the body after an anonymous tip.