NIA reveals PFI urged youth to join LeT, ISIS, Al-Qaeda to establish Islamic rule in India

The accused PFI leaders also conspired to establish Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent jihad, as per the report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

File Photo

In its remand report, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) mentioned that ten accused members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested this week had encouraged vulnerable youth to join terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and Al-Qaeda.

The remand report said, "PFI, its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala have conspired to indulge in unlawful activities, by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, with the intention to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, propagating alternate justice delivery system justifying the use of criminal force causing alarm and fear amongst the general public, encourage vulnerable youths to join terrorist organisation including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh and Al-Qaeda and also conspired to establish Islamic rule in India by committing a terrorist act as a part of violent jihad."

"PFI also spreads disaffection against India by wrongful interpretation of Government policies to the particular section of people to create hatred against the state and its machinery," the report stated.

The seized records also reveal highly damaging information about the targeting of key leaders in specific areas. The recovered hitlist plainly demonstrated that the PFI, through its leaders, members, and associates, has gone far ahead in committing atrocities against the people.

Additional research is needed in this area, not just to gather more information, but also to prevent a massacre in society.

The accused were actively involved in organized crimes and criminal acts on multiple occasions, terrorizing different religious segments of society and instilling fear in the hearts of the general public as a result of a more prominent conspiracy devised among themselves and others.

The initial assessment of the documents gathered and the inquiry undertaken also revealed the accused's incriminating roles in this case.

