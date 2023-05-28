Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

New Parliament Building inauguration LIVE updates: 'Sengol' maker attends the event, says 'had to wait for...'

Prime Minister Narendra Midi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament Building on May 28, 2023.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

New Parliament Building inauguration LIVE updates: 'Sengol' maker attends the event, says 'had to wait for...'
New Parliament building

New Parliament Building inauguration: Today marked the beginning of the opening ceremony for India's new Parliament building. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived at the new Parliament building.

The ceremony to officially open India's new Parliament building was preceded by an early morning havan and prayers from all faiths. The formal opening of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi will come after this. 

After doing pooja, PM Modi placed the "Sengol" next to the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha. Adheenams gave him the old "Sengol" before it was put in the new Parliament building. The "Ganapati Homam" ritual was done by PM Modi to invoke the gods to bless the opening of the new Parliament building. The prime minister bowed down before the "Sengol" and asked priests of several Adheenams for their blessings.

New Parliament Building inauguration LIVE updates:

8:40 am- At the official opening of the new Parliament building, multi-faith prayers are being offered.

8:45 am- Following a multifaith prayer, PM Modi engages with all of the workers in the new Parliament building. 

8:51 am- The first phase of the new Parliament building inauguration ceremony ends. To kick off the second phase of the ceremony, the national anthem will be sung in the Lok Sabha chamber in front of all the dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi. 

8:54 am- PM Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the development of the new Parliament building. 

8:57 am- Traffic arrangements: Today, the New Delhi district will be classified as a regulated area, meaning that only certain types of vehicle movement will be permitted there, including public transport, aspirants for civil jobs, legitimate residents, branded cars and emergency vehicles.

9: 00 am- Delhi metro: For passenger movement, all entry-exit gates at Central Secretariat & Udyog Bhawan stations have been shut. The Central Secretariat has interchange capabilities, according to Delhi Metro. 

9:02 am- PM Modi unveils plaque, dedicated new Parliament building to nation

9:08 am- The creator of Sengol, Vummidi Ethirajulu, was present at the new parliament's inauguration. In the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today installed the revered "Sengol" right next to the Speaker's seat in the Lok Sabha chamber. 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.