New Parliament Building inauguration LIVE updates: 'Sengol' maker attends the event, says 'had to wait for...'

New Parliament Building inauguration: Today marked the beginning of the opening ceremony for India's new Parliament building. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived at the new Parliament building.

The ceremony to officially open India's new Parliament building was preceded by an early morning havan and prayers from all faiths. The formal opening of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi will come after this.

After doing pooja, PM Modi placed the "Sengol" next to the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha. Adheenams gave him the old "Sengol" before it was put in the new Parliament building. The "Ganapati Homam" ritual was done by PM Modi to invoke the gods to bless the opening of the new Parliament building. The prime minister bowed down before the "Sengol" and asked priests of several Adheenams for their blessings.

New Parliament Building inauguration LIVE updates:

8:40 am- At the official opening of the new Parliament building, multi-faith prayers are being offered.

8:45 am- Following a multifaith prayer, PM Modi engages with all of the workers in the new Parliament building.

8:51 am- The first phase of the new Parliament building inauguration ceremony ends. To kick off the second phase of the ceremony, the national anthem will be sung in the Lok Sabha chamber in front of all the dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi.

8:54 am- PM Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the development of the new Parliament building.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/r6TkOQp4PX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

8:57 am- Traffic arrangements: Today, the New Delhi district will be classified as a regulated area, meaning that only certain types of vehicle movement will be permitted there, including public transport, aspirants for civil jobs, legitimate residents, branded cars and emergency vehicles.

9: 00 am- Delhi metro: For passenger movement, all entry-exit gates at Central Secretariat & Udyog Bhawan stations have been shut. The Central Secretariat has interchange capabilities, according to Delhi Metro.

9:02 am- PM Modi unveils plaque, dedicated new Parliament building to nation

9:08 am- The creator of Sengol, Vummidi Ethirajulu, was present at the new parliament's inauguration. In the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today installed the revered "Sengol" right next to the Speaker's seat in the Lok Sabha chamber.