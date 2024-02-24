Twitter
Viral video: Boy, 13, gets engaged to 12-year-old girl with parents' consent after....

'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer Amir Hussain in Kashmir, gifts him....

Uttar Pradesh: At least 22 killed, several injured as tractor falls in pond in Kasganj

Viral video: Boy, 13, gets engaged to 12-year-old girl with parents' consent after....

'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral

New criminal laws replacing IPC to come into effect from July 1

The three laws got the Parliament’s approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

The newly enacted laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act — to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country will come into effect from July 1.

The three laws got the Parliament’s approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

According to three identical notifications issued by the Union Home Ministry, provisions of the new laws will come into force from July 1.

The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

The three legislations aim at completely overhauling the criminal justice system in the country by giving definitions of various offences and their punishments.

