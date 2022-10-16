18-year-old NEET aspirant passes away of hepatitis in Kota, 41 students hospitalised

Photo: PTI

A NEET aspirant passed away after suffering from Hepatitis in Kota, an official reported to the media. The likely cause of death is suspected to be the intake of contaminated water, said officials on Saturday.

As per the district administrator, a total of 41 students were hospitalised after they showed similar symptoms. Officials said most of the students have recovered and were sent home while a few are still undergoing treatment.

Kota chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Jagdish Soni told media, "As per our records, 41 students from the Allen coaching centre were diagnosed with liver ailment due to contaminated water. One of the students died while six are presently admitted to three private hospitals. The rest have recovered and been sent home. There is an Allen coaching centre in Jawahar Nagar. The water that was supplied to the institute through private tankers was infected and we found the boring, which was the source of the tanker, to be contaminated too."

Soni added that an 18 year old student, Vaibhav Roy, died on October 13 while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kota.

“Roy was admitted to hospital on October 5 and he died of Hepatitis A later. In Hepatitis A, the infection reaches the brain, which can result in death. We had collected 18 blood samples from the patients, out of which 11 had Hepatitis A and one was diagnosed with Hepatitis E. We also collected 95 water samples and it has been established that the students fell ill due to drinking contaminated water,” said Soni.

Roy, the deceased student, was a resident of Kaithun near Kota, who was staying at a hostel to prepare for NEET, said his family members.

The boy's father told the media that they went to see Durga puja in Kota on Ashtami, October 3. He was fit until then but his health started deteriorating that night. He was admitted to a private hospital on October 5 and by October 7th, the boy was put on ventilator.

The district administration said that the water tankers that supplied water have been stopped.