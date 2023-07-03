NCP split: What Ajit Pawar’s big move means for Sharad Pawar, opposition unity, BJP, 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Key takeaways | File Photo

Ajit Pawar’s shock move caught his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar unaware. It marks a significant twist not just in Maharashtra but sent ripples across the country. Here are key takeaways from the big development in Maharashtra:

Ajit Pawar’s move raises questions over Opposition unity

New Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar left his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and joined fellow rebel Eknath Shinde-led government. The NCP crisis is a big dent on the unity of the opposition, the 15 parties creating an anti-BJP front for 2024. While the Patna mega meeting had set the ball rolling, the Sunday development could potentially snowball into bigger problems for the Opposition.

Is Congress the problem?

Ajit Pawar's supporters were irked by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule sharing dais with Rahul Gandhi in Patna and their willingness to accept him in apex role, as per sources.

After the shocking move by CM Eknath Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray to break up Shiv Sena last year, Ajit Pawar has pulled a similar move against Sharad Pawar. Both leaders were unhappy with their parties’ association with Congress. It adds to the ongoing rifts between Congress, and AAP, TMC and CPM in Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala, respectively.

BJP completes Maharashtra comeback

After last year’s tactical move with Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP is now in the driving seat in the state. Pawar joining the government further strengthens it against any crisis in near future.

End of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

NCP revolt appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress’ alliance MVA. The BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-Ajit Pawar alliance has formidable electoral control over different regions of Maharashtra.

Role of Sharad Pawar in 2024

Pawar is considered a master tactician and a shrewd politician. He has maintained his influence in the region and on the national level for decades. Pawar was also being seen as a contender for Opposition’s PM candidate. However, being outsmarted by his nephew leaves Pawar in an awkward situation.

(Inputs from PTI)