Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife slams Captain Amarinder Singh over friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam

Punjab politics draws more controversies as Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has slammed former Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, over his friendship with well-known Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam.

The Punjab Congress leader’s wife has attacked Singh over his ties with the Pakistani journalist and has said that not a single posting of any official took place in the state without "money or gifts" to her. The comments around the former CM’s ties with Alam have sparked a row in Punjab politics.

Captain Amarinder Singh also hit back at these accusations after Sidhu’s principal strategic advisor Mohammad Mustafa took a dig at Singh in this matter. He had tweeted a photo of Aroosa Alam with former Punjab chief secretary and former director-general of police.

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, while talking to the press, had said, “Not a single posting in Punjab took place without money or gifts to Aroosa Alam.” She had further added no posting took place without Aroosa Alam’s consent even in the police department, and she later “ran away” with the money.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stated that a probe will be launched to determine whether Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, who had been visiting Singh for several years, has links with Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

As retaliation against these allegations, Captain Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral posted a photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Alam. Navjot Kaur Sidhu responded to this, saying that it is an old photo.

Earlier, Mustafa, in a tweet, had said, “Still grappling to grasp the 'designs' behind twitting CP-Aroosa pic @capt_amarinder! Please do understand, grant of visa by UPA or NDA doesn't include 'licence 2 domesticate & outsource' governance apparatus to 'videshi mehman'.”

'And how about you explaining this @MohdMustafaips. Isn't that your wife & daughter-in-law with the same lady? How low can you get? Mixing politics with friendship! #AroosaAlam personally cherishes these & many more such memories with your family': @capt_amarinder

To this, Thukral quoted Amarinder Singh as saying, “And how about you explaining this @MohdMustafaips. Isn't that your wife & daughter-in-law with the same lady? How low can you get? Mixing politics with friendship! #AroosaAlam personally cherishes these & many more such memories with your family.”

