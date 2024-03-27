Twitter
HomeIndia

India

Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be announced on June 4, 2024.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Mumbai South seat had 15,54,176 voters, as per data from the Election Commission. Among them, 6,99,784 voters were female and 8,54,369 voters were male. 23 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 2,110 postal votes for the constituency. In Mumbai South, there were 251 service voters in 2019 (248 men and 3 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mumbai South constituency was 14,85,844. Out of this, 6,56,867 voters were female and 8,28,962 voters were male. There were fifteen voters in the 'others' category in this constituency. There were 1,193 postal votes in the constituency. In Mumbai South, there were 488 service voters in 2014 (319 males and 169 women).

Shiv Sena (UBT) releases 1st list of candidates

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, naming senior leader Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central parliamentary constituency.

Party leader Sanjay Raut shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) the list of the 17 candidates, namely for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Parbhani, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirdi, South Mumbai, North West Mumbai, North East Mumbai, Sangli, Hingoli, Dharshiv, Nasik and Maval seats.

Sitting MP Arvind Sawant has been fielded from the South Mumbai seat, with Amol Kirtikar being fielded from the Mumbai North West constituency, a seat once represented by his father, Gajanan Kirtikar. Kirtikar's nomination comes even as the ED on Wednesday issued a summons to him in connection with his alleged involvement in the Khichdi scam.

The party has fielded Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal, Narendra Khedekar from Buldhana, Sanjog Waghere from Maval, Chandrahar Patil from Sangali, Nagesh Patil from Hingoli, Chandrakant Khere from Sambhajinagar and Omraj Nimbalkar from Dharshiv. Veteran party leader Anant Geete will contest the Raigadh seat and Vinayak Raut will contest from Ratnagiri.

Rajan Vichare is the candidate of the party from Thane, while Sanjay Jadhav is all set to fight Parbhani seat. The UBT Sena is fighting the Maharashtra polls in alliance with the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress. 

Past Mumbai South Winners
Ratansinh Gokuldas Rajda (BLD): 1977
Ratansinh Gokuldas Rajda (Janata Party): 1980
Murli Deora (Congress): 1984
Murli Deora (Congress): 1989
Murli Deora (Congress): 1991
Jayawantiben Mehta (BJP): 1996
Murli Deora (Congress): 1998
Jayawantiben Mehta (BJP): 1999
Milind Murli Deora (Congress): 2004
Milind Murli Deora (Congress): 2009

(With inputs from ANI)

