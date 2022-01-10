Mumbai reports 13,648 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, positivity rate down to 23%

On Monday, Mumbai reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, which is around 30 per cent or 5,826 less than Sunday. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, there were only five fatalities.

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally is now at 9,28,220 and death toll remains at 16,411. The state conducted 59,242 COVID-19 tests today.

This is the third day in a row that the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have dipped.

Five fresh fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai to 16,411, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

Mumbai had reported the record 20,971 cases on Friday, 20,318 on Saturday, and 19,474 on Sunday.

At 13,648, Monday's tally was around 30 per cent or 5,826 less than the previous day. Mumbai is left with 1,03,862 active cases as of Monday.



The cumulative number of recovered patients in Mumbai is 8,05,333 while the recovery rate is 87 per cent, the bulletin said.



A total of 59,242 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday as against 68,249 the day before, taking the overall number of tests to 1,42,63,047, the BMC said. In the first 10 days of the New Year, Mumbai reported 1,43,110 cases, a big jump compared with the 22,229 infections reported in the entire December.

Of the 13,648 cases recorded on Monday, 83 per cent or 11,328 patients are asymptomatic. Only 798 patients were admitted to hospitals and just 46 patients are on Oxygen support, according to the BMC bulletin.

As of Monday, 7,408 or 21 per cent of the total 35,266 hospital beds remained occupied in the metropolis.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases rose to 1.81 per cent for the period between January 1 to January 9 this year. The case doubling rate dipped to 37 days, as per the bulletin.



The number of buildings sealed due to the detection of cases in Mumbai is 168. The city has 30 containment zones in slums and chawls, the BMC added.



The civic body seals a building if 20 per cent of the total flats or at least 10 residents are found infected with the coronavirus.



Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 90 COVID-19 fatalities on May 1.