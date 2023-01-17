Mumbai Metro to accept common mobility card, trials on at Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line; prices revealed

Mumbai Metro: The government is testing these cards at the Chennai Metro and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch Mumbai Metro's Line 2A that connects Dahisar with Andheri West DN Nagar and Line 7 that connects Dahisar East to Andheri East, on January 19. He will also launch the National Common Mobility Card Service for Mumbai Metro. The city's BEST buses already accept the cards that allow people to hop on to different public modes of transport in any part of India without having to buy separate tickets or cards. PM Modi will also launch a mobile application called Mumbai 1 which will contain information regarding the city's metro services.

In the first phase of the Common Mobility Card trials, the card will work at all metro stations across the country for the purpose of paying fares. The next phase will entail using the card for toll collection, shopping as well as withdrawing money.

The Mumbai 1 application will contain information about the lines in Mumbai.

The government is testing these cards at the Chennai Metro and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line in the Maharashtra capital. The card can be reached in the multiples of Rs 100 and the maximum limit is Rs 2000.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also inaugurate the 21 and 7 lines of the Mumbai Metro. The 2A line has 17 stations: Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West).

Mumbai Metro Line 7 is 16.5 km long and has 13 stations: Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada.