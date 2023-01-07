Mumbai: Local train services to be affected by massive blockade on January 8, here's everything you need to know

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Due to a huge block scheduled for Sunday, the railway department will be doing maintenance and operational activities that would disrupt the city of Mumbai's vital local train services. Two girders will be hoisted into place between Nahur and Mulund using a winch and pulley system, therefore Central Railway has declared that it would run a special night traffic and power block on all Six Lines to accommodate this.
CENTRAL LINE
Approximately 5th and 6th lines will remain closed between 01.20 am and 04.20 am, and Up and Dn Fast and Slow lines between Vikhroli and Mulund will remain closed from 01.20 am to 05.15 am on January 8 (Sunday).
Suburban services
- The block period will continue to affect suburban services.
- At 00.24 in the morning, the S1 Karjat local leaves CSMT in direction of Kalyan before the block.
- The first local to leave CSMT after the block is the S3 Karjat local at 04.47 a.m.
- Kalyan local TL-4 departs at 04.48 am for CSMT after the block from Kalyan.
Non-Suburban
- The Konark Express Train 11020 will be short-terminated at Thane.
- Dadar will be the short termination point for train No-12810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail.
Below are the trains that will arrive 40 to 65 minutes later than scheduled at their destinations
- Shalimar Express Train No. 18030
- The Vishakhapatnam-LTT Express train number is 18519
- Superfast Mangalore-CSMT Train No. 12134
- The Gorakhpur-LTT Express train number is 20104
- The Hyderabad-CSMT Superfast Express train no. 12702
HARBOUR LINE
- Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11:40 am – 4:40 pm) and Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Up Harbour Line (11.10 am – 4.10 pm) .
- Services on the Dn Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road and Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 11:04 a.m. to 4:47 p.m., and between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road and Bandra/Goregaon from 10:48 a.m. and 4:43 p.m., will continue to be cancelled.
- All trains bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on the Up Harbour line from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 10 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. and from Goregaon/Bandra between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. will continue to be rerouted.
- From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 01.08.2023, travellers on the Harbour Line will be authorised to use the Main Line and Western Railway. Nonetheless, during the shutdown, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8).
TRANS – HARBOUR LINE
- Thane – Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Trans-Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)
- In addition, the Dn line services leaving Thane for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and the Up line services leaving Thane for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will be cancelled.
Also, READ: After Air India urination incident, DGCA’s says ‘use handcuff-like restraints’ to control unruly passengers
WESTERN LINE
- Fast Lines Going Up and Down Andheri and Borivali (from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- On Sunday between 10 AM and 3 PM, the Up and Down fast lines between the Andheri and Borivali stations will be shut down for five hours for a Jumbo Block to allow for track, signalling, and overhead equipment maintenance.
- During the block, all fast trains going up and down will use the slower tracks between Andheri and Borivali. Due to the ongoing block, several Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled. Some of the slower trains from Borivali will also go along the harbour corridor to Goregaon.