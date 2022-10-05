Search icon
Mulayam Singh Yadav critical, being given life-saving drugs: Medanta Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav (File)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said. He is being administered life-saving drugs, it added.

"Mulayam Singh Ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) official handle.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath both called up Akhilesh Yadav to offer their best wishes and inquire about Mulayam Singh’s health. Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch.

With inputs from PTI

