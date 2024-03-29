Twitter
Mukhtar Ansari's death: Judicial inquiry ordered by Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in UP's Banda

Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in the Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 02:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in UP's Banda orders judicial inquiry into the death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. A three-member team will conduct a magisterial investigation into the death. The gangster-turned-politician died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda. 

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail, his son Umar Ansari has claimed. ''My father had told us he was being subjected to 'slow poison','' Umar Ansari told reporters and added that the entire country knows about it now. Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari had on Tuesday also alleged that he was being subjected to ''slow poisoning'' in jail.

The charge has been dismissed by the authorities.

For the unversed, Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in ''an unconscious state'' and, according to its principal Suneel Kaushal, he died at the hospital following cardiac arrest on Thursday.

The 63-year-old was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. He had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in the Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

Officials at the police headquarters in Lucknow said Ansari's post-mortem will be done in Banda and it will be videographed. The viscera will be preserved if needed, they said.

Earlier, Ansari was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain.

READ | Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest: Section 144 imposed in UP, son Umar Ansari claims 'father was given slow poison'

