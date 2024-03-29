Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest: Section 144 imposed in UP, son Umar Ansari claims 'father was given slow poison'

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari had on Tuesday alleged that he was being subjected to ''slow poisoning'' in jail, a charge denied by the authorities.

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, were imposed across the state and additional security personnel were deployed in the Banda, Mau, Ghazipur, and Varanasi districts.

Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in ''an unconscious state'' and, according to its principal Suneel Kaushal, he died at the hospital following cardiac arrest.

The district hospital issued a statement confirming Ansari's death and said, "Convicted/under trial prisoner Mukhtar Ansari, son of Subhanallah, age 63, was admitted to the emergency ward of Rani Durgawati Medical College, Banda at 8.25 pm by the prison officials after the complaint of vomiting and unconsciousness. The patient was administered treatment by a team of nine doctors. However, despite efforts, the patient died due to cardiac arrest."

Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari had on Tuesday alleged that he was being subjected to ''slow poisoning'' in jail, a charge denied by the authorities.

Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari also claimed, "I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media... But now the whole nation knows everything... Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it..."

Ansari (63) was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. He had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed across the state and teams of the Central Reserve Police Force along with the local police deployed in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur, and Varanasi.

Ansari, who hailed from Mau, was believed to have a strong influence in the adjoining Ghazipur and Varanasi districts as well.

The social media cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police has also been activated to keep a close watch on unlawful elements online, the police chief said.

(With inputs from PTI)