Much needed relief: Delhi-NCR receives overnight rain

Giving much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, rain lashed various parts of Northern India including the national capital, bringing down the soaring temperature.

At 6 AM in the morning, Delhi's temperature was 27 degrees. Through out the whole night, rain lashed parts of NCR. For the last few days, there were indications of rain with light drizzle but finally, Delhiites woke up to a wet morning on Tuesday after heavy rain.

Today there is a possibility of light showers in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. In addition, severe heat wave condition will remain in areas of Bihar and Vidarbha, Maharashtra.

Along with the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, East Rajasthan, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Fresh rainfall was received in various parts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday. .After the rainfall, the maximum temperature fell by 5.1 degrees or less at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan, while minimum temperature plummets by 3.1 to 5.0 degrees, said IMD.

With ANI inputs