More than 6.6 lakh samples tested in 24 hours for COVID-19, total tests near 2.1 crore

A record 6,61,892 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, the government said on Tuesday. This takes the cumulative testing to 2,08,64,750 samples and the Tests per Million (TPM) to 15,119, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

While India conducts 479 tests/day/million on an average, there are 28 states and UTs in India which are conducting more than 140 tests/day/million, prescribed by WHO.

"The focused strategy based on the “Test, Track and Treat” approach focuses on reducing the Positivity Rate of COVID-19 tests," the ministry said.

India’s average positivity rate stands at 8.89%, as on date. There are 28 States/UTs which have positivity less than 10% which indicates that the testing strategy is on the right track, the Health Ministry further said.

The effort of Centre and state and UT governments is to further improve the positivity Rate to 5%, it added.

With the aim to conduct 10 lakh tests daily, the testing capacity is being continuously ramped up, the ministry further said.

The number of testing labs in the country currently stands at a total of 1,356, including 917 labs in the government sector and 439 private labs.

"The combined and focused efforts of Union and state and UT Governments have resulted in ramped up testing across the country aimed at early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. The evolving ICMR’s testing strategy has widened the testing net in India," the ministry press release said.

"WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19” has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases. WHO advises that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population," it said.