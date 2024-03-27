Twitter
Moradabad Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

As of now, the chosen candidate for Samajwadi Party for this seat still remains unclear. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown confidence in Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 02:25 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

The battle for the Moradabad seat in Uttar Pradesh has become interesting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As of now, the chosen candidate for Samajwadi Party for this seat still remains unclear. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown confidence in Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has chosen Irfan Saifi from Moradabad, adding to the complexity of the election dynamics.

What happened in the last election?

Looking back at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Moradabad witnessed a fierce competition. SP candidate Dr ST Hasan defeated BJP's Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar with a margin of 97,878 votes. Hasan secured 6,49,416 votes compared to Kumar's 5,51,538 votes.

The political landscape of Moradabad district is diverse, with a mixed population. Muslim voters play a crucial role, alongside Dalit voters, making it a significant factor in the elections. With BSP contesting separately, the prospects of a triangular contest seem likely.

Voting date for Moradabad constituency

Voting in Moradabad is scheduled for April 19th (Phase 1) as announced by the Election Commission of India in March. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30. The election results will be announced on June 4.

