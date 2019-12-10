Month-long BHU protests end as Muslim professor resigns from Sanskrit department

He resigned from his position on Monday and has joined the Arts Faculty of the University.

The protests in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) that were going on for over a month following a Muslim professor's appointment in a Sanskrit department came to an end on Tuesday after Dr. Firoz Khan tendered his resignation from the position.

The students were protesting against Khan's appointment in the faculty of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan department.

Chkarapani Ojha, the student leader of the protests was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "We were protesting for over a month. We are ending this "andolan" (protests) on the basis of letter received. In the letter, it has been mentioned that Dr Firoz Khan has resigned from the SVDV department."

"Now that our demand has been accepted, we want to say that we have no ideological rivalry with Dr. Firoz Khan. We wish him well and may he scale greater heights every day and keep serving the Sanskrit," he added.

Last month, the faculty and former professors of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) voiced their support for students who were opposing Khan's appointment. They even wrote a letter to the President of India Ramnath Kovind, calling for the immediate annulment of the professor's appointment and place him to some other Sanskrit teaching department.

