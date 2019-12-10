Month-long BHU protests end as Muslim professor resigns from Sanskrit department

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

10 Gifts that you can gift your sister this rakhi

8 Benefits of black coffee

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Shah Rukh Khan to grace Jawan’s grand pre-release event in Chennai on this date, says ‘might even do some…’

HomeIndia

India

Month-long BHU protests end as Muslim professor resigns from Sanskrit department

He resigned from his position on Monday and has joined the Arts Faculty of the University.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 08:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The protests in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) that were going on for over a month following a Muslim professor's appointment in a Sanskrit department came to an end on Tuesday after Dr. Firoz Khan tendered his resignation from the position.

The students were protesting against Khan's appointment in the faculty of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan department.

He resigned from his position on Monday and has joined the Arts Faculty of the University.

Chkarapani Ojha, the student leader of the protests was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "We were protesting for over a month. We are ending this "andolan" (protests) on the basis of letter received. In the letter, it has been mentioned that Dr Firoz Khan has resigned from the SVDV department."

"Now that our demand has been accepted, we want to say that we have no ideological rivalry with Dr. Firoz Khan. We wish him well and may he scale greater heights every day and keep serving the Sanskrit," he added.

Last month, the faculty and former professors of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) voiced their support for students who were opposing Khan's appointment. They even wrote a letter to the President of India Ramnath Kovind, calling for the immediate annulment of the professor's appointment and place him to some other Sanskrit teaching department.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Silambarasan TR ordered by court to furnish Rs 1 crore security in dispute about him not completing Corona Kumar

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's viral photo with Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani is proof of their epic transformation

Wordle 801 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 29

This IFS officer becomes first woman to lead Indian mission in Pakistan

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE