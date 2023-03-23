Modi Surname case explained: Why Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail?

What's Modi Surname case? Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in prison. (File)

Surat: A Surat court has found Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case, filed against him over his controversial "Modi surname" comment. He has been sentenced to two years in prison. Gandhi had reached the city yesterday and was received by senior party leaders, including Jagdish Thakor, legislature party leader Amit Chavda, senior leader Arjun Modhwadia, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma at the Surat airport.

Former Gujarat minister and BJP MLA Purnesh Modi had lodged a complaint against the Congress stalwart in 2019. Gandhi, apparently taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname'.

Rahul Gandhi had made the remark at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar. He was campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The final arguments from both sides were heard last week and the date for the declaration of the verdict was set on March 23.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Ajun Modhwadia said last week that the truth was being put to test and harassed. He claimed the BJP foisted false cases against Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, booked under sections 499 and 500 (defamation), last appeared before the Surat court in October 2021. He appeared to record his statement.

