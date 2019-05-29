Modi oath taking ceremony: 4 presidents, 3 PMs & millions glued on tv screens

New Delhi: The oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi for the Prime Minister's office will be a grand spectacle at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan and will be attended by 4 Presidents, 3 Prime Ministers, One special envoy, India's top political class and the entire diplomatic corp. Millions will be watching it television and social media, as always is expected to see millions of tweets and posts.

The 4 Presidents at the ceremony are--President of Bangladesh, Md. Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena,President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov & President of Myanmar U Win Myint.

The 3 PMs include Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli & Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering.

Remember BIMSTEC leaders along with Kyrgyzstan who is the chair of Shanghai cooperation organisation (SCO) and Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, will be coming at the oath-taking ceremony.

Narendra Modi has been getting congratulatory calls and messages by world leaders since the election results were announced on 23rd May.

Nepal Ambassador Nilambar Acharya told WION, "We have close relations and we are confident that relationship will get further impetus in the 2nd term of Narendra Modi"

Thailand, one of the BIMSTEC country, is being represented by special envoy Grisada Boonrach since due to there own government formation.

"Thailand applauds India’s vibrant democracy & welcomes the swearing in of a new government. The next 5 years will see a New India @ 75 & dynamic change. Strong neighbours can reinforce this. That’s why we are honoured to be here", Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand said, while reacting to WION on Indian invite to the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan envoy Austin Fernando speaking to WION on the re-election and oath taking said, "We must remember that we are not only friends and neighbours, but relations too. Our mutual relations will certainly benefit both countries also in the future under PM Narendra Modi’s second tenure of office"

Before the oath-taking ceremony, PM will pay homage to father of nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the samadhi of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Samadhi & the National War Memorial in front of India Gate, before he takes oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 7 PM.