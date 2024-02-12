Melting pot of Literature, Art and Culture at New Delhi World Book Fair attracts highest number of visitors

Day 2 of New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 witnessed huge crowds on a bright Sunday morning. Large queues were seen at gates 4 and 10 of Pragati Maidan.

Theme Pavilion in Hall 5 showcases evolution of languages and scripts: The theme pavilion of NDWBF is the centre of attraction for visitors with a unique showcasing of the evolution of Indian languages and scripts from over 2000 years through audio visual tools as well as unique experiences at the audio pods and digital exhibition, and through an interesting collection of books by the iconic authors of Indian languages.

Authors Guild of India and NBT teamed up at Theme Pavilion for multiple Book Releases and a Panel Discussion on ‘Multilingual Indian Culture’. Dr. Harish Arora, Dr. Vijay Shankar Mishr, and Dr. Rakesh Panday delved into pre-British multilingual India, emphasizing the need to preserve both written and oral traditions in Indian literature. Following suit was the Multilingual Kavi Sammelan; verses echoed in Asamiya, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Urdu, Tamil, Hindi, and English. Another ode to Ramayan unfolded and this poetic mosaic painted a vivid picture of diverse narratives.

President interacts with PM YUVA authors

On the sidelines of New Delhi World Book Fair, an interactive session of the PM-YUVA authors with the Hon’ble President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu, was organised by National Book Trust, India at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the Sahitya, Kala evam Rachna Shivir programme of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While interacting with 55 PM-YUVA 1.0 authors and 37 PM-YUVA 2.0 authors, the Hon’ble President lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Education (with National Book Trust, India) as the Nodal Agency, and especially appreciated the efforts of the young authors. She was pleased to know that through this project not only young talents, but also Indian languages are being promoted. A group photo with both the groups of young authors was taken with the President on this occasion.

Prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, NBT-India gifted a bouquet of books to the Hon’ble President, while Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT briefed the President about the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme. Ms Rita Sonowal Kouli, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education and Shri M M Singh, Director, Ministry of Education, and Shri Kumar Vikram Project Head of PM-YUVA Scheme (NBT-India) were also present on the occasion.

Integrating Multilingual Landscape & Artificial Intelligence in the Global Publishing Industry

The Publishing Conference – CEOSpeak – hosted by National Book Trust, India provided a platform to deliberate on crucial aspects of the publishing industry, with a particular focus on the multilingual landscape and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This Publishing Forum provided a platform for the exchange of ideas among the CEOs, MDs, and senior publishing professionals on the sidelines of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024.

The inaugural session opened with a Welcome Address by Shri Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman NBT-India, where he spoke about the publishing scenario in India and how NBT has been a pioneer of multilingual publishing since nearly seven decades now. In his Keynote Address, Dr Subas Sarkar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, highlighted the role of NEP 2020 in the context of Multilingual India, and talked in detail about the significance of the Indian Educational System across the world. Giving an overview of publishing in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullatif Abdulaziz Alwasel, Publishing General Manager, The Literature, Publishing, & Translation Commission, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gave a presentation on ‘The Book Market in Saudi Arabia’ focusing on the exchange of ideas through Saudi Arabian and Indian literature, and to further strengthen their intellectual bonds. Summing up the session, Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT-India discussed the role and uses of AI in business expansion of publishing industry across the nations. He said, “Data is the new currency, but it requires a human touch of intelligence”. Other panelists representing different countries included Dinesh Kulatunga from Sri Lanka, Claudia Kaiser from Germany, Pulkit Tiwari & Sunil Thomas from India, and Nadim Sadek from UK.

NDWBF 2024 focuses on the role of women as true flag bearers of multilingual India

As one enters the fair site there is a huge wall with beautiful illustrations where women from different regions of India in their traditional attire, representing 22 Indian languages mentioned in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India. The wall also has audio files embedded into it. This has become a point of attraction among visitors, and many women and young girls were seen clicking themselves with the characters. Explaining the concept, the NBT-India officials informed that every woman speaks at least two or three languages - one of her paternal home, another which she takes up as she moves to her new home - thus women are the best ambassadors and followers of the multilingual fabric of India.

Dreams & hopes take centre stage at the Children's Pavilion

Since the last two days, the Children’s Pavilion has been home to a plethora of dynamic storytelling sessions engaging the young, curious crowd. in addition, children are having fun learning the art of letter writing, cover designing, slogan writing, and so much more. The sessions also have some creative writing workshops, illustration workshops and fun with maths.

Nostalgia: Indian superheroes like Super Commando Dhruva and Nagraj still rule the hearts of readers -

At this year's fair, the echoes of excitement reverberate as crowds flock to the Raj Comics Pavilion, embracing Indian superheroes like Nagraj, Super Commando Dhruva, as fervently as they do their Marvel and DC counterparts.

International Pavilion: A Melting Pot of Literature & Culture -

The International Pavilion is home to the Illustrator Corner, hosting world-famous Italian illustrators every day at NDWBF 2024. Interested individuals can sign up for Masterclasses, Portfolio Reviews, Portrait Workshops and much more. On the other corner, "Rus se aayi kitabein" (Books from Russia) beckons readers to explore the rich offerings from Russian publishers, especially for children. The pavilion is a space of shared love for literature that results in a unique melting pot of linguistic stalls. there are other offerings from Iran, Turkey, Spain, Nepal, Sri Lanka and many more.

Decoding Cyber Crimes at Authors’ Corner

The Authors’ Corner hosted an intriguing session on ‘Hidden Files- Decoding Cyber Criminals and Future Crimes’ led by Amit Dubey, Author and Cyber Crime Investigator. The conversation was moderated by RJ Swati, and delved into the intricacies of Cyber Crime practices, patterns and trends. It also explored the psychology of criminal minds and stressed upon the power of storytelling to teach about cyber crimes, which is well demonstrated in his novel 'The Hidden Files'.

Festival of Festival hosts Saurabh Dwivedi of 'The Lallantop' fame

Talking at the Bharat Lit Fest platform under the Festival of Festivals programme, renowned TV journalist Saurabh Dwivedi likened reading to a vital necessity, akin to breathing for journalists. He emphasized that without delving into books, one would struggle to decipher people's stories. Furthermore, he underscored the crucial role of time management, particularly for the younger generation. "Jab hum reels se reading banate hain toh humare smriti ko sthayipan milta hai," he remarked. Additionally, he strongly advocates for the organic evolution of language through everyday discourse. This perspective aligns with India's multilingual fabric, where reading serves as a bridge to understanding diverse cultures and narratives.

NDWBF 2024 is open to all from 10 to 18 February 2024 in Halls 1 to 5, Pragati Maidan from 11.00 am to 8.00 pm. Entry is FREE for children in school uniform, for senior citizens, and differently-abled. Tickets are available online at ITPO’s website and select Metro Stations.

