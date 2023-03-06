Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0: NPP to have 8 cabinet berths, UDP gets 2, 1 each for BJP, HSPDP

Meghalaya CM-designate Conrad Sangma | Photo: ANI

Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that the new alliance forming the government will be named ‘Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0’ with him as the chairman.

He further informed that eight cabinet berths will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

“From the 12 cabinet berths, four, including the chief minister, will be from the Garo Hills region and eight from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region," Conrad Sangma added. The decision was taken in the meeting of the ally parties of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya held on Monday in Shillong.

"During the meeting, it was decided that the alliance will be known as Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0, the partners are the same and the Chief Minister will be the chairman of the alliance," Conrad Sangma said.

However, the drama that unfolded in Meghalaya comes to an end with the regional United Democratic Party (UDP) extending support to the NPP-BJP alliance on Sunday. Metbah Lyngdoh, president of UDP, told ANI that UDP has extended its support to the NPP to form the government.

“We (UDP and PDF) have extended our support to NPP,” Metbah Lyngdoh said on Sunday. The strength of the Conrad Sangma-led coalition has now increased to 45 and he is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7 after being elected the NPP legislature party leader.

Earlier, BJP, two MLAs of HSPDP and two Independent MLAs extended their support to NPP. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.

BJP, People’s Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. The Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates. BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately.

