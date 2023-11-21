Meet Professor Arnold Dix, tunnel expert in charge of rescuing 41 trapped workers from collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel

Professor Dix said two locations have been identified for the vertical drilling, and both are on the Silkyara side of the high-altitude under-construction tunnel.

As efforts are being made to rescue the 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarakhand, International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association president Arnold Dix arrived at the location site to aid in the rescue efforts.

Dix, on Tuesday, said he was absolutely sure that the 41 trapped workers will come home soon. Speaking to ANI, from the site of the tunnel Professor Dix said, "I think the team here have done a wonderful job. It's just fantastic. The 900 pipeline is one of the options. The 900 pipe which is there, which I've seen, and I'm going to go have another look at this morning. It's by far the best and fastest means to get the men, but it has its technical difficulties and that's why we're doing multiple rescue missions."

"We're going to rescue these men. When I arrived here, I said, there's 41 men coming home and there's no one else going to be hurt" Professor Dix said.

"And everyone here from the government agencies, that's what they're working on. And I am absolutely convinced, and all the agencies are here, they're working closely together and the mission is clear" Dix added.

Who is Professor Arnold Dix?

Professor Arnold Dix specialises in underground and transportation infrastructure - from construction risk to more technical issues associated with the actual safety performance from an operational safety perspective.

He also provides advise on risks associated with underground construction and is widely recognised as the world's leading expert on underground tunnelling.

In 2011, Professor Dix received the Alan Neyland Australasian Tunnelling Society bi-annual award for excellence in tunnelling, specifically in tunnel fire safety.

In 2022, Professor Dix was honoured with a Committee Service Award by the National Fire Protection Association of the United States of America, a testament to his continuous and valuable service in developing codes and standards for tunnel safety.

With agency inputs