Meet Frank Hoogerbeets, man who predicted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon's earthquake

He had also predicted a strong earthquake in India and Pakistan.

On March 21, 10.17 pm, Delhi and its surrounding areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi and Gurgaon, experienced tremors. The earthquake was of the magnitude 6.6 with epicenter at Afghanistan's Hindukush. The people of these cities panicked and came out of their houses and buildings. At this time, researcher Frank Hoogerbeets' prediction comes to mind. Before the Turkey earthquake, he had correctly predicted an earthquake in the region. Later, through a Twitter video, he also predicted earthquakes in the Indian sub-continent.

Frank Hoogerbeets had said that India and Pakistan were likely to be hit by earthquakes. He had said that the next earthquake would originate from Afghanistan and end at the Indian ocean after crossing India and Pakistan. On March 21, the earthquake's epicentre was Afghanistan.

He had predicted an earthquake in Turkey. So far, 30000 people have died in the earthquake.

His organisation, named Solar System Geometry Survey, had conducted a survey of old earthquakes. He claimed earthquakes can be predicted on the basis of the alignment of planets. He had said that India might be hit by a Bhuj-like earthquake.

He works for Solar System Geometry Survey. This group of researchers predicts earthquakes on the basis of planetary motion.

He said he could accurately predict the 7.5 earthquake because he had been studying the activities of the celestial bodies. He said one can predict earthquakes using the solar system geometry index. He believes planetary alignments impact tectonic activities.

"It is easy to say that "earthquake prediction from planetary alignment has been disproven." But scientists have not studied the relationship between specific planetary alignments and larger earthquakes. SSGEOS has done this study and developed #SSGI to prove this relationship," he said in a tweet.