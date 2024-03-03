Twitter
Meet first woman sniper of Border Security Force, she is from...

While leading a platoon in Punjab, Suman saw the threat of cross-border sniper attacks and volunteered for the sniper course. Suman's participation in the course was approved by her superiors due to her resolute nature.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Suman Kumari, a sub-inspector, has made history by becoming the first female sniper in the Border Security Force. After completing an eight-week sniper course at the Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore, she recently earned' instructor grade'.

BSF CSWT INDORE on Saturday posted,"BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper."

While leading a platoon in Punjab, Suman saw the threat of cross-border sniper attacks and volunteered for the sniper course. Suman's participation in the course was approved by her superiors due to her resolute nature. 

It's interesting to note that out of 56 male classmates who enrolled in the sniper course, Suman was the only female. She hopes that by accomplishing this, she will encourage more women to enlist in the military.

After commando training, CSWT IG Bhaskar Singh Rawat noted in an interview with The Times of India that the sniper course is one of the hardest. Hailing Suman's accomplishment, Rawat announced that she was now qualified to be posted as a sniper instructor.

Suman's success in the demanding course, which calls for a great deal of mental and physical fortitude, was noted by one of her teachers.

One of her instructors told TOI,“The sniper course demands a lot of physical and mental strength. We have enhanced the trained regime this year with focus on concentration and camouflaging so that the sniper can get closer to the enemy without being detected. Most male trainees find it difficult to survive this training and do not even attempt the course but she volunteered. I am happy to say that she was leading in most activities during the course. Her hard work, determination and willingness to learn make her stand out."

Suman is from a modest family in the Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. Her mother is a stay-at-home mom, and her father is an electrician.

