Meet Delhi-based lawyer who bought properties of dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in auction

Headlines

Meet Nigar Shaji, the woman behind ISRO's ambitious Aditya L1 mission

Ambati Rayudu, ex-cricketer, resigns from Jagan Reddy's party one week after joining

Noida, Greater Noida schools shut till January 14 up to Class 8 due to...

Watch: Alaska Airlines plane door blows out mid-air, video goes viral

Covid-19: India reports 774 new cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant cases cross 600 mark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Nigar Shaji, the woman behind ISRO's ambitious Aditya L1 mission

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

8 animals with most stunning smile

6 magical benefits of drinking lavender tea in winter

8 Bollywood actors who lived in chawl

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

Tiger 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi's spy thriller

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

HomeIndia

India

Meet Delhi-based lawyer who bought properties of dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in auction

This isn't the first time Srivastava has bought properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim's properties. In 2020, he purchased Dawood's ancestral home in Khed for Rs 11.2 lakh.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After winning bidding for two of the four ancestral estates owned by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Delhi-based lawyer Ajay Shrivastava said that he will open a school there.

Two plots of land belonging to the family of  Dawood Ibrahim were purchased by Ajay Shrivastava on Friday for more than Rs 2 crore at an auction in Mumbai.

Under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, four properties in Ibrahim's ancestral Mumbake hamlet in Khed tehsil, Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, were up for sale. The properties were handled by the appropriate authorities.

This is not the first time Srivastava has purchased real estate owned by Dawood Ibrahim. He paid Rs 11.2 lakh in 2020 for the ancestral house of Dawood in Khed. Srivastava disclosed the rationale behind his striking acquisitions, saying, "I have set up a Sanatan Dharma Pathshala trust and want to start a hostel for the students of the Sanatan school. I had also bought the adjoining land from the open market in 2017-18," he told TOI.

Remarkably, there were no bids on two properties, although there were three and four bids on the other two.

The land measuring 170.98 square metres (survey no. 617, Hissa No. 13-B) with a reserve price of Rs 15,440 was the subject of the highest bid, totaling Rs 2.01 crore. A further plot measuring 1730 square metres, survey no. 842 (Hissa no. 13-B), brought an offer of Rs 3.28 lakh, whereas the reserve price was Rs 1,56,270.

The Income Tax department's offices are located in south Mumbai at Aayakar Bhavan, where the auction was placed.

Ajay Shrivastava purchased both pieces of land. In a prior auction, Shrivastava had bought another piece of land from the gangster's family.

He expressed that he intended to turn the recently purchased properties into a Sanatana Dharma School. Shrivastava is a Shiv Sena leader, according to ANI.

He said, “I have purchased the two plots, and I brought the land parcels at such whopping prices as I believe in astrology, and the plots survey number matched with my birth date. Also, I own an adjacent plot purchased in the last auction. I want to develop Sanatan Dharma School at the said plots. I didn’t bid for the other two plots as they don’t have proper roads to reach them.”

Shrivastava also said that he wanted the general public to understand that Dawood's influence has faded. Anyone who works against the interests of the nation will suffer the repercussions, which include having their possessions seized and sold—properties that people are eager to purchase. The attorney also recounted how, in 2001, he purchased the gangster's industrial unit in Tardeo, albeit he hasn't yet received physical ownership of the land.

“In 2001, the auction was conducted by the Income Tax Department, but the problem with the department was that they did not offer the possession of the property and I am still fighting for that in the court. The case is pending in high court. In 2020, I took Ibrahim's bungalow situated in Ratnagiri in the auction and there I founded Sanatan Pathshala in the line of madrassas. Under the trust, I have built an educational institute there and its construction will start soon,” Shrivastava told news agency ANI.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian-origin cricketer who is set to lead Team USA in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

This 90s actress was 'thrown out' of Sunny's hit film, gave blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay, she's now...

'People will not...': AIUDF chief makes big statement on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra

Meet IIT Delhi graduate who quit high-paying corporate job to become saint at 28 due to...

Decoding Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding outfits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE