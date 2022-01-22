Meet Adwaita Gadanayak, the man who will carve Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary on January 23 at India Gate. The statue will be sculpted by Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director-General of the National Modern Art Gallery.

PM Modi himself made the announcement on Friday, January 21, on Twitter. In his tweet, he said, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him."

Adwaita Gadanayak, born in Odisha expressed his immense happiness for having the opportunity to carve the statue of the iconic freedom fighter. The statue shall be installed at India Gate will easily be visible from Raisina Hills. He said that it is a matter of honour for him that PM Modi chose him as the sculptor and handed him this responsibility.

The black jade granite stone from which the grand statue will be carved will be brought in from Telangana and the design of the statue has been prepared by the Union Ministry of Culture.

As per reports, the statue will be installed under a canopy, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968. Until the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Subash Chandra Bose would be present at the same place. The hologram will supposedly be 28 feet long and six feet wide.