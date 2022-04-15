'Matter of great pride for Indians that most of our PMs have come from humble backgrounds,' says Narendra Modi

PM Museum, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, PM Narendra Modi

Every government formed after Independence has contributed to taking India to the heights it has achieved today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and asserted that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

In a speech after inaugurating 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is dedicated to all the previous 14 prime ministers, PM Modi said every prime minister has contributed immensely to the fulfillment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

PM Modi added that every government formed after Independence has contributed to taking the country to the heights it has achieved today. "To remember all prime ministers is to know about the journey of independent India," he said.

The government chose the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the key architect of the Constitution and a towering leader from the Dalit community, to inaugurate the museum in a gesture resonant with political importance.

PM Modi also said that it is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds. "Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy," Modi said.

Asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time.

"In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said. The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier.

While several family members of the former prime ministers were at the event, the Gandhi family gave the inauguration a miss. Commenting on the logo of the museum which has many hands holding the chakra, the prime minister said that the Chakra is the symbol of 24-hour continuity and resolve for prosperity and hard work.

This resolve, consciousness, and strength is going to define India's development in the coming 25 years, he said.