Mathura Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Lok Sabha election 2024: Know all about the Mathura constituency here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

The Election Commission of India released the final schedule for voting and results for the Mathura Lok Sabha election on March 16. The voting will be conducted on April 26 in Mathura. The results will be out on June 4. 

Lok Sabha election 2024: Key candidates 

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has shown confidence in Kamal Kant Upamanyu. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) stick with Hema Malini. 

Lok Sabha election 2019: Recap

Mathura constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 were won by actor-turned-politician Hema Malini from BJP with 671293 while Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD secured 377822. 

