Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Punjab’s richest woman, leads Rs 11500 crore company, her net worth is…

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Meet India’s most educated person, earned 20 degrees, resigned as IAS to become politician, died at a young age after…

Vegetarian foods that are high in calcium

AI imagines Telugu superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 times Taylor Swift inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Anurag Kashyap says pan-India term has been coined for 'sake of business, not cinema': 'For every KGF, there's Kabzaa'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans showcase Jawan's advance booking promo at Times Square, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

7 killed, 2 injured in car accident at Yamuna Expressway; mystery over what caused mishap

Accident at Yamuna Expressway: The car has a Noida registration and was apparently coming from Agra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: May 07, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A WagonR carrying 9 people met with an accident on Saturday morning at the Yamuna Expressway, killing 7 and grievously injuring 2. The incident took place near Mathura. The car has a Noida registration and was apparently coming from Agra. The accident took place near the Naujheel area. The car was badly damaged. What caused the accident is unclear. The police said the car might have collided with another vehicle.

According to the police, a passerby gave information about the accident. Since the front of the car had caved in, the police had to cut open the vehicle to extricate the injured. 7 people, including 3 men, 3 women and a child, were declared dead at a nearby hospital, where two people have been referred to a higher health centre.

"Three women, three men and one child died on spot while another child and a man are hospitalised. They were going to a wedding in Noida," SP (Rural), Shrish Chandra told ANI. 

Police told Dainik Bhaskar that the WagonR car with registration number UP18 DB9872, was coming from Agra to Noida. The victims have not been identified yet. The authorities are trying to contact the families of the victims. They are also trying to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Punjab’s richest woman, leads Rs 11500 crore company, her net worth is…

Mystery respiratory virus in Hyderabad: Know symptoms, prevention tips

'You won’t believe but...': Ayushmann Khurrana says he will never get second chance 'being an outsider'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address youth in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur today

Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways founder, sent to ED custody till September 11 in bank fraud case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE