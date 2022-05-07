7 killed, 2 injured in car accident at Yamuna Expressway; mystery over what caused mishap

Accident at Yamuna Expressway: The car has a Noida registration and was apparently coming from Agra.

A WagonR carrying 9 people met with an accident on Saturday morning at the Yamuna Expressway, killing 7 and grievously injuring 2. The incident took place near Mathura. The car has a Noida registration and was apparently coming from Agra. The accident took place near the Naujheel area. The car was badly damaged. What caused the accident is unclear. The police said the car might have collided with another vehicle.

According to the police, a passerby gave information about the accident. Since the front of the car had caved in, the police had to cut open the vehicle to extricate the injured. 7 people, including 3 men, 3 women and a child, were declared dead at a nearby hospital, where two people have been referred to a higher health centre.

"Three women, three men and one child died on spot while another child and a man are hospitalised. They were going to a wedding in Noida," SP (Rural), Shrish Chandra told ANI.

Police told Dainik Bhaskar that the WagonR car with registration number UP18 DB9872, was coming from Agra to Noida. The victims have not been identified yet. The authorities are trying to contact the families of the victims. They are also trying to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.