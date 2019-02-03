Headlines

India

Mamata Benerjee govt denies Yogi Adityanath permission to hold rallies in West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, was denied permission to hold rallies by the state government

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2019, 12:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, was denied permission to hold rallies by the state government, amid the BJP’s ongoing tussle with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. 

The rallies, scheduled to be held on February 3 in Balurghat and Raigunj, were declined permission without any prior notice, news agency ANI quoted the Uttar Pradesh CM’s office as saying.

“This is the result of Adityanath’s popularity that Mamata Banerjee has not even allowed us to land the chopper,” Mritunjay Kumar, Information Advisor to Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

As a part of the BJP’s plan of organising up to 200 public meetings in the state by February 8, the rallies were to be held to boost its electoral prospects ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Apart from Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among those who will address the party’s rallies in the state.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his party's campaign in West Bengal for the coming Lok Sabha election by addressing two rallies in Durgapur and Thakurnagar.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of trampling democracy, he said, “TMC doesn’t take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate…where there is no ‘malai’ (cream).”

He also took a dig at the Opposition’s rally organised by Mamata Banerjee in which over 20 leaders from across political parties came together to take on the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha elections. 

“The people who were on the stage at Brigade didn’t use to see each other face to face four years ago. Now, they were hugging each other. They are afraid of this chowkidaar,” Modi further said.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah’s chopper was not given permission to land at the Malda airport in the state.

