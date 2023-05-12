Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to decide on CM post: DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar (File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday claimed there is a huge wave for his party in the state, while underlining that INC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi will take a decision on the chief ministerial post if the Congress is voted to power.

Speaking about "power sharing" between him and Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar told mediapersons: "The decision of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is final on this matter."

He further said: "I don`t have a belief in exit polls. According to me, we will win 141 seats. Our surveys have collected more samples than the exit poll agencies.

"I have gone to every corner. The BJP might have spent money, their big leaders might have campaigned. The vote is more powerful than the bullet. How did the people not fear the British Raj? The same way, they have chosen Congress against the double engine government. They had misused constitutional agencies, indulged in misuse of power," Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader said "BJP leaders are claiming that they will form the government no matter how many seats they get. It is their illusion".

Commenting on Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka's statement that this time the BJP would win the cup, Shivakumar said: "Let him keep the cup and hat, whatever (he wishes)."