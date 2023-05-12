Search icon
Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to decide on CM post: DK Shivakumar

The Congress leader said: "BJP leaders are claiming that they will form the government no matter how many seats they get. It is their illusion".

Reported By:IANS| Edited By: IANS |Source: IANS |Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to decide on CM post: DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar (File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday claimed there is a huge wave for his party in the state, while underlining that INC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi will take a decision on the chief ministerial post if the Congress is voted to power.

Speaking about "power sharing" between him and Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar told mediapersons: "The decision of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is final on this matter."

He further said: "I don`t have a belief in exit polls. According to me, we will win 141 seats. Our surveys have collected more samples than the exit poll agencies.

"I have gone to every corner. The BJP might have spent money, their big leaders might have campaigned. The vote is more powerful than the bullet. How did the people not fear the British Raj? The same way, they have chosen Congress against the double engine government. They had misused constitutional agencies, indulged in misuse of power," Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader said "BJP leaders are claiming that they will form the government no matter how many seats they get. It is their illusion".

Commenting on Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka's statement that this time the BJP would win the cup, Shivakumar said: "Let him keep the cup and hat, whatever (he wishes)."

Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
First-image
36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
