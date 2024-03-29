Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's frosty glare aimed at Gautam Gambhir sets internet on fire ahead of RCB vs KKR showdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2024

Wives of Indian politicians who rose to power

7 ways to stop excessive  sweating in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

HomeIndia

India

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

The current scenario in Indian legal education reveals a stark lack of diversity, hindering the establishment of a truly equitable judicial system.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The backbone of any robust judicial system is a diverse and inclusive legal education that nurtures a cadre of lawyers representing various socio-economic backgrounds. Unfortunately, the current scenario in Indian legal education reveals a stark lack of diversity, hindering the establishment of a truly equitable judicial system.

Rupankan Sharma, a prominent advocate specializing in criminology, sheds light on the systemic barriers that hinder inclusivity and the urgent need for reforms.

According to a report by Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access (IDIA), the representation of various communities in prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) is far from proportional. The report indicates that over 85% of students at NLUs belong to the Hindu community, with more than 30% of them hailing from the dominant Brahmin caste.

In contrast, only 4% of students are Muslim, despite constituting 14% of India's population. This glaring lack of representation raises concerns about the future generation of lawyers, as their homogeneous backgrounds may impede a nuanced understanding of intersectionality in the pursuit of justice.

Rupankan Sharma emphasizes the critical impact of this lack of representation, stating, "When the new generation of lawyers — homogenous in caste and class backgrounds — become part of larger institutions in charge of delivering justice, their limited understanding of intersectionality can eclipse the 'justice' being delivered." This insight highlights the urgency of addressing systemic issues that begin at the very foundation of legal education.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the national entrance test for NLUs, comes under scrutiny for its non-inclusive nature. Sharma points out the inherent disadvantages faced by visually impaired candidates due to questions requiring spatial and visual interpretation.

Furthermore, the test, conducted exclusively in English, perpetuates English hegemony by evaluating candidates' proficiency in the language. This poses a significant barrier for students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, creating an uneven playing field from the outset.

For those students from marginalized communities who manage to navigate these obstacles and secure admission to NLUs, their struggles persist within the institutional framework. Sharma highlights the cultural fabric of these institutions, often intertwined with socio-economic supremacy.

He notes, "Simply granting reservations doesn’t make law schools inclusive — there’s a lot of resentment our peers hold against students coming from marginalized communities, and that creates a very hostile environment."

The lack of diversity in student bodies also extends to faculty boards, further perpetuating the under-representation of marginalized communities.

Sharma draws attention to the far-reaching consequences, stating, "Since faculty members are in charge of shaping future legal minds, their opinions and worldviews can influence those of young lawyers."

This interconnected cycle emphasizes the pivotal role law schools play as gatekeepers to the legal profession and highlights the need for a transformative experience that breaks down discriminatory barriers.

Rupankan Sharma advocates for systemic reforms in legal education to dismantle these barriers and create a more inclusive environment.

He stresses the importance of going beyond mere reservations, addressing the underlying resentment and fostering a culture of acceptance. Sharma envisions a legal education system that stands as a bulwark against societal discriminations, serving as a transformative experience, especially in the realm of law.

Making Indian legal education more inclusive is not just a matter of diversity; it is a crucial step towards building a more equitable judicial system.

Rupankan Sharma's insights underscore the urgency of addressing systemic issues from the admission process to the institutional culture, emphasizing the transformative power legal education holds in shaping the future of the legal profession.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

Pause your day and watch these bears enjoying a swanky swan boat ride

Meet Bollywood's glamour girl, who gave India's first ever bold photoshoot, then quit films, moved to Pakistan due to...

DNA TV Show: Analysis on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended till April 1 in liquor policy case

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement