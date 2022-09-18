Search icon
Major bureaucratic reshuffle in UP: 14 IAS officers transferred, 10 districts get new DMs, check list

According to the official statement, 10 new DMs were appointed late Saturday evening

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government reshuffled 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials, including District Magistrates from ten districts, in a significant administrative reshuffle on Saturday.

According to the official order, new District Magistrates were appointed in Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Barabanki District Magistrate Adarsh Singh was appointed as Commissioner in-charge of the Jhansi division and Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh was transferred to the DM of Hardoi.

 

Avinash Singh, the District Magistrate of Hardoi, has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Barabanki, while Divya Mittal, the District Magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, has been appointed as the District Magistrate of Mirzapur.

Aryaka Akhoury, the District Magistrate of Bhadohi, was appointed as the new District Magistrate of Ghazipur, while Navneet Singh Chahal, the District Magistrate of Mathura, was appointed as the District Magistrate of Agra.

Isha Duhan, Vice-Chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority, has been appointed as the new DM of Chandauli.

DM Pilibhit Pulkit Khare has been appointed as the new DM of Mathura, while Praveen Kumar, the DM of Mirzapur, has been appointed as the new DM of Pilibhit.

Gaurang Rathi, commissioner of the Aligarh Municipal Corporation, has been appointed as the new DM of Bhadohi, while Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman Prem Ranjan Singh has been appointed as the new DM of Sant Kabir Nagar.

Prabhu Narayan Singh, the District Magistrate of Agra, has been appointed Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Ranveer Prasad, Relief Commissioner and Secretary Revenue Department, has also been appointed Housing Commissioner, while Housing Commissioner Ajay Chauhan has been appointed Secretary, Public Works.

