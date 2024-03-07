Twitter
India

Mahashivratri 2024: Are banks, stock market closed on March 8? Check state-wise holiday list

In observance of Mahashivratri, Banks will remain closed in several states across India. It will be a three-day extended weekend for many people as the second Saturday and Sunday will follow March 8.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Image courtesy: Reuters
Devotees across the world are excited to celebrate this year’s Mahashivratri tomorrow (March 8). In observance of the special occasion, Banks will remain closed in several states across India. It will be a three-day extended weekend for many people as the second Saturday and Sunday will follow March 8.

Which states will observe the Mahashivratri 2024 Bank Holiday?

Banks will be closed on Mahashivratri in all states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

Full list of bank holidays in March 2024

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

Moreover, Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will also remain shut on March 8 in observance of Mahashivratri.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the morning sessions and will resume trading in evening sessions, according to its website, MCXIndia.com. MCX conducts morning sessions from 9 am to 5 pm, and evening sessions from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

 

