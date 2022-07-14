Maharashtra weather update: Orange alert in many areas including Mumbai and Thane, schools-colleges shut till July 16

(Image Source: PTI/File)

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati and Thane for today due to heavy rain prediction. A red alert has been issued for Palghar, Nashik and Pune. Schools and colleges in the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra will remain closed till July 16.

All schools, colleges and other establishments in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district will remain closed till July 16, except government offices carrying out essential functions, due to heavy rain warning. Earlier, the administration had ordered the closure of schools and colleges from July 10 to July 13 in view of the red alert. Now the order has been extended till July 16.

In Nagpur, the District Collector has conducted a survey and directed the citizens living in the flood-affected areas to reach a safe place. Health camps will also be set up. Adequate steps will be taken keeping in mind the incidents of snakebite.

10 people dead in Nagpur in last 24 hours due to rain

Due to heavy rainfall related incidents, 10 people lost their lives in Nagpur in the last 24 hours. From July 1 to July 13, 20 people have died and 19 were injured due to rain-related incidents. The Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in Nagpur for the next 3 days.

Officials said that all schools in Pune city as well as in Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday due to the forecast of heavy rains. It has been raining heavily in Pune city and district since last few days. Due to incessant rains in Nashik district of Maharashtra, the water level of many rivers have risen.

Three persons are missing in Gadchiroli district. Mumbai and its surroundings have also received moderate rainfall. Officials said that due to heavy rains in Nashik district, the water level of many rivers have risen and the temples situated on the river bed in Godavari have submerged.

On the other hand, in view of the rain and flood warnings in Navsari, Gujarat, all schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday.